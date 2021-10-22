Bill Gates spoke about technologies that will soon catch up with IT in terms of income – Gazeta.Ru

Microsoft founder Bill Gates told the TV channel CNBCwhat technologies will soon catch up in the profitability of IT.

In his opinion, Microsoft, Google and Amazon – IT giants – will be replaced by companies developing “green” technologies.

“There will be eight Tesla, ten Tesla. And today only one of these companies is well known, ”said Gates.

The market capitalization of electric car maker Tesla has doubled in the past two years and has grown 20-fold since 2017, CNBC notes.

Gates compared the current situation on the market of “green” technologies with the dawn of the digital era. It will be possible to earn a lot on investments in the players of this market, he summed up. However, many will lose their money, as it was at the end of the 20th century, when the so-called “dot-com bubble” burst, the businessman warned. We are talking about the massive ruin of Internet companies.

Formerly Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas statedthat Tesla founder Elon Musk could become the first dollar trillionaire.