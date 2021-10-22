Binance Announces Delisting Chinese Yuan (CNY) Trades Amid Tough Regulatory Measures | Blockchain24

Some of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in China are winding down amid stringent regulatory measures, with Binance being the last to join. Earlier today, October 13, Binance announced that on December 31, 2021, the crypto exchange will completely exclude the CNY trading area.

In an additional update for Chinese users, Binance noted:

Binance will conduct an inventory of platform users. If the platform finds users in mainland China, their respective accounts will be put into “withdrawal only” mode and users will only be able to withdraw and close positions. Binance will notify eligible users via email 7 days prior to the account switch.

The latter decision came amid stringent regulations initiated by the Chinese authorities that are forcing cryptocurrency companies to either stop working or flee the country.

Crypto firms are abandoning operations in China in large numbers. CoinGape reported last week that more than 20 countries are leaving China due to the crackdown.

Binance’s latest decision came after Huobi announced its plan to exit China earlier this month. Huobi said it will end its RMB deposits and spot trading in RMB by mid-December 2021. With this recent update, two of China’s top three exchanges have announced exits. Unsurprisingly, OKEx will hear such an update soon.

Measures to Combat Crypto Mining in China

Earlier this year, Chinese authorities announced a tough crackdown on cryptocurrency mining activities in the country as China is currently grappling with a severe energy crisis. As a result, many Chinese miners had to flee abroad.

Recently, the Chinese authorities announced that they will put crypto mining on a “negative list” of industries, prohibiting investors from making any investments in this sector. Following this, mining hardware maker Bitmain announced that it will stop shipping Antminers to China this month.

While that was not enough, the Chinese authorities have also started tracking IP addresses to track any cryptocurrency mining activity taking place in the country.