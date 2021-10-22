Binance Blocks Colombian Users Due To Dutch Police Investigation | Blockchain24

Following a criminal investigation by Dutch authorities, Binance has blocked 20 Colombian users from accessing its accounts. According to a local news source, the Dutch attorney general ordered the freezing of these assets as “criminal”.

Thus, Binance met the requirements and blocked access to their accounts for at least 20 users, all of whom are located in Colombia.

The message received when users tried to log into their account portals, originally in Spanish, contained little information about the suspension.

“Thanks for using Binance. Your account is currently being checked by Dutch law enforcement. For more information on the status of your account, please contact the employee in charge of this case, ”- said in the message.

It was only after users responded to the help chat message that the Binance respondent called the suspension “risk management.”

Some have stated that “lifetime savings” are not available, some of which exceed the value of 1 bitcoin (BTC). A local source says some of the affected users have already sought legal advice in gaining access to their assets.

Moreover, the source says that not only has Binance blocked withdrawals, some cannot see their balance. Most of the affected users claim to be running a peer-to-peer (P2P) platform.

Commitment to compliance

Following the incident, Binance has reaffirmed its commitment to comply with local government requirements, according to a local news source. The exchange said it is working with “organizations that enforce the law to ensure the safety of the community and prevent fraudulent activity.”

For this, Binance even hired former IRS agents.

Although some users were authenticated, the problem with their accounts was not resolved. Binance has requested identity documents and income documents from some users in their home country of Colombia. On the other hand, some were instructed to contact the Dutch authorities and a government agency in the United States.

This is the latest of many Binance compliance initiatives. Others include the termination of services in various regions such as South Africa and Singapore.