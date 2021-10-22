Binance Labs Invests in Melos Studio NFT Music Platform

Bitcoin exchange venture capital Binance has announced a strategic investment in the Web 3.0-based Melos Studio music-focused ecosystem.

Binance Labs will provide the platform with technology, consulting support and funding. Melos Studio has merged DAO, NFT and DeFi.

The platform diversifies the category of “music” NFT projects on the Binance Smart Chain. The startup will expand its team, discover new stars and establish partnerships with popular performers.

Melos Studio is convinced that the freedom that flows from the DAO and the value from NFT allows you to be inspired and create new pieces of music. By moving the process of creating music to Github, the startup ensured its socialization – fans and musicians alike were able to communicate and share their impressions.

“Melos Studio covers not only the marketplace and streaming service, but also platforms for creators. Users can create music NFTs on top of each other, their more advanced versions “– said Chase Guo, director of investment at Binance Labs.

Previously, Melos Studio was invested by Dapper Labs, Innovion, NGC Ventures and Multichain Capital.

As a reminder, in September Dapper Labs led the $ 5 million seed round for the RCRDSHP NFT music platform.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Facebook!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER