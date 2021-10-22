Binance Labs Made a Strategic Investment in Melos Studio | Blockchain24

Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and incubator of Binance, today announced its strategic investment in Melos Studio, the innovative NFT Web 3.0 music platform.

Through a strategic investment, Binance Labs will provide Melos Studio with the technology, consulting and incubation services it needs. Melos Studio will contribute to the Binance ecosystem by diversifying the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) music NFT category, expanding the team and creating more collaborations with the world’s top artists, as well as discovering new indie artists.

“We hope to innovate music NFTs with Melos Studio and look forward to working with the team. Melos is different in that it encompasses not only the marketplace and streaming service, but also developer platforms where people can use each other’s music NFTs to create more advanced NFTs, ”said Chase Go, Chief Investment Officer, Binance Labs.

“We are delighted to form a partnership with Binance Labs to create an innovative NFT music platform in the Binance ecosystem. We will continue to explore music applications in Web 3.0 to build a community for music fans around the world, ”said Yalu and Jim, co-founders of Melos Studio.

Melos Studio: the innovative Web 3.0 NFT music platform

Aiming to use blockchain technology to create a quality music application on Web 3.0, Melos Studio uses groundbreaking NFT technology to capture and fully unleash the value of every musical notation. The studio also leverages DAO governance, which allows creators to take inspiration from the NFT DNA Tree and collaborate regardless of place or time. This musical inspiration will evolve into more pieces of music over time. By founding the music creation process on Github, Melos Studio also serves as a unique social networking method, allowing musicians and fans to interact and share music.

Dapper Labs, Innovion, NGC Ventures and Multichain Capital have all participated in previous Melos Studio funding rounds.

Binance Labs: Venture Capital Leverage and Binance Incubator

Binance Labs identifies, invests and supports viable blockchain entrepreneurs, startups and communities by providing funding to industry projects that help grow the larger blockchain ecosystem. Binance Labs is committed to supporting fast executing teams that positively impact the crypto space.