Binance Smart Chain Developers Offer To Burn A Part Of Commissions Similar To Ethereum

The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) developers have published a proposal to improve the BEP-95 ecosystem, which provides for a mechanism to burn part of the validator fees.

New way to burn #BNB🔥🔥🔥 ⚡️This BEP-95 will speed up the burning process of BNB and make #BSC more decentralized. Calculate how much BNB will be burned everyday👇https: //t.co/iv4kRHGA3k – Binance Smart Chain (@BinanceChain) October 22, 2021

The update will be implemented if it gets more than 50% of the votes.

The project team noted that the proposed mechanism is intended to “speed up the process of burning BNB and make BSC more decentralized”. It could also increase the value of Binance Coin and, in the long term, increase the fiat-based reward of validators, the developers believe.

The solution provides for the flaring of a fixed proportion of gas in each block. The coefficient can be adjusted by validators, by default it is 10%.

At the same time, Binance will continue to burn BNB on a quarterly basis – on October 19, the exchange carried out this procedure for the 17th time. In its course, she withdrew from circulation 1,335,888 BNB worth more than $ 639 million.

The BSC developers recalled that BNB is not an inflationary token, and validators do not receive mining income, as is the case with Bitcoin or Ethereum.

In the network of the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, the mechanism for burning part of the commissions was introduced in August 2021 during the London hard fork.

Commenting on the BSC team’s suggestion, one user called it “not good.” He noted that Ethereum miners continue to issue new coins.

“Endless deflation is destroying the economy. People would rather hold BNB than use it. When everyone does this, BNB will die, ”he said.

Against the background of the publication of BEP-95 and the beginning of voting, the price of the token approached $ 500.

Data: TradingView.

We will remind, earlier Binance established a fund in the amount of $ 1 billion to develop and support the BSC ecosystem.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Facebook.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER