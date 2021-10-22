Bitcoin has risen in price at a record: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

The bitcoin rate has grown by three percent over the past day, setting a new local record. For the first time since mid-May 2021, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency was worth more than $ 56,000, according to Binance.

The maximum price in 24 hours was 56.1 thousand dollars. Bitcoin has risen in price since the beginning of October and by October 8 has grown by almost 30 percent. The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency was $ 1.05 trillion. By the time the news was published, the price of bitcoin had dropped to $ 55.3 thousand.

The sharp rise in the value of the token could have been influenced by the recent decision of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the Volt Bitcoin Revolution ETF. The regulator approved the work of the organization to sell to retail investors shares of companies that hold a significant portion of the cryptocurrency on their balances.

During trading on October 6, the bitcoin rate increased by more than nine percent per day and at its peak reached 55.5 thousand dollars. The CEO of the analytical company CryptoQuant Ki Yong Joo explained the rise in price by huge deals of large holders, the so-called “whales” – unknown people bought bitcoins for $ 1.6 billion in five minutes.

The bitcoin rate has recovered after the decision of the People’s Bank of China to ban all transactions related to cryptocurrency. The Chinese Central Bank announced this on September 24, after which the bitcoin rate collapsed by 9.3 percent, to $ 40,908.