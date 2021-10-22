Bitcoin has risen in price at a record: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

The bitcoin rate has grown by more than three percent per day and reached 57.59 thousand dollars – a record level since the beginning of May. This is evidenced by the data of the Binance exchange.

The rise in price of the cryptocurrency could be influenced by the comment of the heads of the Federal Reserve System (FRS) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), who said they did not intend to ban Bitcoin, CNBC notes. In addition, the recent SEC decision regarding the Volt Bitcoin Revolution ETF may have contributed to the growth. The regulator approved the work of the organization to sell to retail investors shares of companies that hold a significant portion of the cryptocurrency on their balances.

NDR spokesman Pat Chosik noted that the annual correlation between bitcoin and gold – the relationship between the movement of asset prices – is falling towards the negative. “Bitcoin can be seen as the preferred hedge against inflation if the dollar and real rates rise,” Josik said.

Bitcoin is up 31 percent since September and 98 percent over the year. Many are expecting the next all-time high in the value of the cryptocurrency. According to forecasts of trader Dmitry Lavrov, bitcoin will rise to 100 thousand dollars. In his opinion, the cryptocurrency market is optimistic, and the price has overcome the main resistance.