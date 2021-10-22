Bitcoin price collapsed by 87% on one of the US exchanges due to a trading algorithm error

This week, the value of bitcoin reached an all-time high, at first exceeding $ 65 thousand, and later rising to almost $ 67 thousand.After that, on the major US cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US, the rate of the most popular digital currency in the world plummeted by 87% to about $ 8,200. that the reason for such a fall was a failure in the trading algorithm of one of the platform users.

After a sharp drop, the bitcoin rate on the Binance.US crypto exchange gradually recovered to about $ 65 thousand. At the time of this writing, about $ 63 130 was given per bitcoin unit. algorithm launched by one of the “institutional traders”. Such wording may indicate that the algorithm was used by some kind of investment fund or other financial institution.

“One of our institutional traders told us about a bug in his trading algorithm, which seems to be the reason for the drop in quotes. We continue to study this event, but as we learned from the trader, the bug has been fixed and the problem seems to be resolved. “, – cites the source of the words of the representative of Binance.US. Recall that the Binance platform is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume.