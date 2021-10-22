BTC Pension Fund and Burning Fees: Crypto Market News From Investing.com

Investing.com – The President of RACIB criticized the policy of the Russian authorities regarding cryptocurrencies, and the developers of Binance Smart Chain suggested burning some of the commissions – these and other important news of the cryptocurrency market in our daily review.

The Houston Firefighter Relief and Retirement Fund (HFRRF), based in Texas, has added BTC to its defined benefit portfolio.

President of RACIB Yuri Pripachkin said that the regulatory authorities of Russia have not been able to bring the cryptocurrency market out of the shadows, informs RBC-Crypto.

Solana-based asset management protocol Synchrony Finance raised $ 4.2 million in a strategic funding round.

Bitcoin exchange venture capital Binance has announced a strategic investment in the Web 3.0-based Melos Studio music-focused ecosystem.

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) developers have unveiled a proposal to improve the BEP-95 ecosystem. It provides for a mechanism to burn part of the validators’ commissions.

