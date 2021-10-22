Cardano (ADA) Struggling to Maintain Momentum After Record September High | Blockchain24

Technical indicators Cardano (ADA) assume bearish outlook. Until the $ 2.33 area is retraced, the trend cannot be considered bullish.

The ADA has been declining since hitting an all-time high of $ 3.1 on September 2. So far, it has dropped to a low of $ 1.91 on September 21st.

Although the token has risen slightly since then, it is still trading below the $ 2.33 resistance area. This area is critical as it previously served as a record high resistance in May.

This area was expected to act as support after the August breakout. However, this did not happen, so the ADA went lower. Technical indicators are bearish as well.

The MACD, which is created by the short-term and long-term moving average (MA), is negative and declining. This means that the short-term trend is slower than the long-term one.

The RSI, which is an indicator of momentum, is below 50. This is also a sign of a bearish trend.

Finally, the super trend is bearish (red line). The indicator is created using absolute high and low prices. Since the ADA is below it, the trend is considered bearish.

The previous time the line was bearish, there was a decline in about two months when the ADA declined from $ 2.5 to $ 1.

Therefore, if the ADA fails to reclaim this area, the trend cannot be considered bullish.



ADA movement. Chart from TradingView

ADA / BTC

Cryptocurrency trader CryptoCapo_ tweeted an ADA / BTC chart stating that the token is likely to drop to 3,100 satoshi.



ADA / BTC movement. Source: Twitter

The ADA / BTC pair is more optimistic than its dollar counterpart.

The token has pulled away from the rising support line that has existed since the spring of 2021. Previously, the line initiated two bounces (green icons).

The fact that the line has been in place throughout the entire upward movement and is now broken is a very bearish development.

In addition, the MACD and RSI are showing bearish values ​​similar to the US dollar pair. The MACD is bearish and declining, while the RSI fell below 30. The latter shows even worse performance than the RSI for ADA / USD, which has just dropped below 50.

The nearest support area is 3100 Satoshi.



ADA / BTC. Chart from TradingView