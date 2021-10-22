celebrities who nearly suffered at the hands of distraught fans

In 2003, a Japanese businessman, Masahiko Shizawa, was detained by police after a long and intrusive pursuit of singer Britney Spears. The man sent celebrities frank letters, where in paints he talked about how close he wants to communicate with her, and also sent reports on everyday surveillance. The arrest of the Japanese happened only after he entered the house of Britney Spears’ father, with whom she was then visiting. As a result, the fan was deported back to his homeland, where he began giving interviews, in which he claimed that he was just trying to get to know the pop princess better.

One of the most talked about stars of Russian show business has an army of fans, but not all of them are content with seeing their favorite from the outside. Once Buzova admitted that there are many among her fans who dreamed of getting to know her better. “There were situations when fans threw themselves at the car after the concert. I was scared then, ”said the star. One of the most high-profile cases associated with the star’s fan base was the incident in Khabarovsk, when a man, who introduced himself as her fan, tried to break into the auditorium shouting that he would use weapons if the doors were not opened for him.