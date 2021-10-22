Central Bank raised its key rate – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

https://ria.ru/20211022/stavka-1755784682.html
Central Bank raised its key rate
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The central bank raised its key rate for the sixth time in a row, according to a press release from the regulator. Thus, the indicator returned to the level of June-July 2019. Its further increase is not excluded, added the Central Bank. The measure is intended to reduce inflation and strengthen the national currency. It can also lead to an increase in interest on loans and deposits. Most of the analysts surveyed by RIA Novosti, amid inflation that accelerated to a maximum since February 2016, expected a less decisive step – 0.5 percentage points. The Central Bank in the spring moved to normalizing monetary politicians, starting to increase the key rate. Initially, he raised it by 0.25 percentage points – up to 4.5% per annum, and then twice – by 0.5 percentage points, up to 5.5% per annum. In July, the regulator made the most “hawkish” step since December 2014, increasing the indicator by a whole point at once to 6.5%. In September, the trend continued – plus 0.25. The key rate is the minimum interest rate at which the Central Bank provides loans to commercial banks for a week and at which it is ready to accept funds for deposits. It was introduced as a monetary policy instrument on September 13, 2013 as part of the transition to an inflation targeting regime to increase transparency.
“On October 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to raise the key rate by 75 bp to 7.5% per annum,” the message says.
Thus, the indicator returned to the level of June-July 2019. Its further increase is not excluded, added to the Central Bank.
The measure is designed to reduce inflation and strengthen the national currency. It can also lead to an increase in interest on loans and deposits.
The majority of analysts polled by RIA Novosti, amid inflation, which had accelerated to a maximum since February 2016, expected a less decisive step – 0.5 percentage points.
In the spring, the Central Bank moved to normalize monetary policy, starting to increase the key rate. Initially, he raised it by 0.25 percentage points – up to 4.5% per annum, and then twice – by 0.5 percentage points, up to 5.5% per annum. In July, the regulator made the most “hawkish” step since December 2014, increasing the indicator by a whole point at once to 6.5%. In September, the trend continued – plus 0.25.
Key rate – the minimum interest rate at which the Central Bank provides loans to commercial banks for a week and at which it is ready to accept funds for deposits. It was introduced as a monetary policy instrument on September 13, 2013 as part of the transition to an inflation targeting regime to increase transparency.
