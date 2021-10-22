change the shade and density of the foundation, depending on the day of the menstrual cycle

Ingenious and simple. Why is Keith doing this and what is the result?

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet in an interview for Allure shared an extraordinary concept for the selection of the shade of the foundation. Keith explained that she intuitively came to this technique for 10 years. The actress changes hue and tone density depending on the phase of the menstrual cycle.

“Depending on the phase of my cycle, my skin may be a little more sore. Do you understand what I’m talking about? She says. – At the beginning of the cycle, the skin is much smoother. In the middle, it gets a little inflamed, so I mix a couple of tones. During menstruation, the skin becomes more sensitive and generally more easily irritated. ” When hormone levels change and redness appears on the skin, Kate mixes the tones, getting a darker shade, and also takes a tighter foundation to even out the tone in problem areas.

So, on the advice of Keith, you need to have several different tonal means in your arsenal. We would also add – do not forget about reliable SPF protection, especially on menstrual days.

IsaDora Skin Beauty Perfecting & Protecting SPF 35+

Dr. Irena Eris Even Tone Skin Enhancer SPF 50+

Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting SPF 30+