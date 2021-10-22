China’s Permanent Representative to the UN urges the United States not to involve Taiwan in the war

UN, 22 October – RIA Novosti. Zhang Jun, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN, called on the United States not to move the situation in Taiwan in a dangerous direction.

