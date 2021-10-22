https://ria.ru/20211022/tayvan-1755711715.html

China’s Permanent Representative to the UN urges the United States not to involve Taiwan in the war

Zhang Jun, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN, called on the United States not to move the situation in Taiwan in a dangerous direction. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

UN, 22 October – RIA Novosti. Zhang Jun, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN, called on the United States not to move the situation in Taiwan in a dangerous direction.

