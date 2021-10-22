https://ria.ru/20211022/tayvan-1755711715.html
China’s Permanent Representative to the UN urges the United States not to involve Taiwan in the war
China’s Permanent Representative to the UN urged the United States not to involve Taiwan in the war – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
China’s Permanent Representative to the UN urges the United States not to involve Taiwan in the war
Zhang Jun, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN, called on the United States not to move the situation in Taiwan in a dangerous direction. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021
2021-10-22T00: 06
2021-10-22T00: 06
2021-10-22T00: 06
in the world
USA
UN
China
Taiwan
Zhang Jun
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155647/17/1556471755_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_450de81488248597c5a5f209172eef22.jpg
UN, 22 October – RIA Novosti. Zhang Jun, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN, called on the United States not to move the situation in Taiwan in a dangerous direction.
USA
China
Taiwan
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155647/17/1556471755_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_76a725545f0887b8935ca0b1c4f73326.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, usa, un, china, taiwan, zhang jun
China’s Permanent Representative to the UN urges the United States not to involve Taiwan in the war