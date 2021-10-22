Chinese authorities are trying to dampen outbreaks of COVID-19 infection

The Chinese authorities are trying to extinguish the foci of infection in several provinces of the country. AFP, which reported this, does not specify how significant these foci are. China continues to operate a strategy of strictly closed borders, long periods of quarantine and “pinpoint” lockdowns.

In regions affected by new outbreaks of coronavirus, hundreds of flights have been canceled, stage venues and schools have been closed, and there are strict government orders banning people from leaving their homes.

Another outbreak was identified when checking an elderly couple from among a group of tourists who traveled along national routes. We are talking, in particular, about Shanghai, Xi’an, Gansu and Inner Mongolia.

Since the discovery of infected elderly spouses, dozens of other infected have been identified – all of them, according to experts, are associated with the spouses traveling along the same route as the new infected. we are talking about residents of at least five provinces, including Inner Mongolia and Beijing.

The agency reports, citing state Chinese media, that at least 35,000 people are expected to be tested in one of Beijing’s districts.

The Chinese National Health Commission said Friday that 28 new cases of transmission were detected “locally” last Thursday, up 15 cases from the previous day, RFI (Radio France International) reported.