Complex for the incineration of toxic waste in Zapadnoye is kicked out of the site – the lease is terminated – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The contract for the land plot in the village of Zapadnoye, where the hazardous waste disposal facility is located, is being terminated. Within a few days, the territory must be transferred to the municipality, and all the property must be removed. This was announced on Friday, October 22, by the government of the Primorsky Territory.

According to the head of the Nadezhdinsky rural settlement Stanislav Prokhorov, the reason for this decision was a violation of the terms of the contract, namely the transfer of the plot to a third party in sublease and its use for other purposes.

“During an on-site inspection with the participation of representatives of the prosecutor’s office of the Nadezhdinsky district, the municipality and the rural settlement, it was established that the land plot transferred under a property lease agreement is not being used for its intended purpose. There is a complex for collection, processing, utilization and disposal of medical, biological, construction, industrial and solid municipal waste, ”Stanislav Prokhorov said.

He added that the decision to terminate the lease has already been sent to the entrepreneur by registered mail, and within a few days the territory should be transferred to the municipality and all the property removed.

As the Minister of Natural Resources of the Primorsky Territory Konstantin Andronovich emphasized, in parallel, inspections by law enforcement and supervisory authorities continue, two warnings have already been made by Rosprirodnadzor about the inadmissibility of waste incineration and their transportation to our region. An administrative offense case was also initiated.

Deputy Prime Minister of Primorye Elena Parkhomenko once again emphasized that waste incineration in the region will not be allowed.

“We will not allow this, now the regional government, supervisory, law enforcement agencies are closely involved in this issue. The territory of Primorye is not a place where pesticides and hazardous waste should be placed, ”said the deputy chairman.

VL.ru correspondents found this site. It is located on the outskirts of the village of Zapadnoye, in an industrial zone next to a motor depot, an oil depot, a coal storage facility, a railway and an asphalt plant. The nearest private houses and summer cottages are about 250 meters away.

Recall that 100 tons of pesticides were brought from the Amur region to Primorye from the Vostochny cosmodrome and another 900 tons should be brought. According to the terms of reference, waste of II and III hazard class is subject to disposal. The regional government said it was not aware of these plans and intends to find legal grounds to send the cargo back.