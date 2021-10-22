https://ria.ru/20211022/bayden-1755890216.html

Congress demanded to impeach Biden

in the world

USA

joe biden

Barack Obama

hunter biden

WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Infamous Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green of the Republican Party has offered to impeach Joe Biden, including for alleged abuse of power as vice president on behalf of Hunter Biden’s son. a willingness to use power to help her son Hunter Biden, “she said. She also accuses the American leader of conniving at bribery and other serious crimes. According to her, the son of the current President of the United States influenced the policy of a foreign state and accepted gifts from citizens of other countries in exchange for the provision of services. The document emphasizes that in this way Joe Biden “endangered the security of the United States and American government institutions,” authorities and has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to the country’s national security if he is allowed to keep his post. “Green demands that Biden be immediately removed from office and brought to trial. This is not the first attempt by Green to impeach Biden. In August, she proposed to remove the president from his office on three counts, but her initiative was not developed. According to various American media, Green is a supporter of various conspiracy theories.

USA

2021

usa, joe biden, hunter biden