Cryptocurrencies rate 22.10 – Bitcoin’s rise triggered a rise in Ethereum, Cardano – Cryptocurrency news

The most valuable cryptocurrency has become a locomotive for the entire market, allowing other currencies to rise in value.

The growth of bitcoin caused a jump in the rate for other cryptocurrencies / Photo: Getty Images

Recently, the bitcoin rate has set a historical record. On October 20, the price for one cryptocurrency coin exceeded 66 thousand dollars.

The jump in the “cue ball” rate has caused an increase in demand for other cryptocurrencies. The currency was marked by a record increase in the exchange rate Solana (+ 23%). Now one of her coins is equal 185 dollars…

Also investors in Ethereum, which added 8% per day. Like Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency almost broke its historical record, stopping at the mark 4252 dollars… In May of this year, the exchange rate was 4379 American money.

In addition, the jump in the “cue ball” caused the growth of the cryptocurrency Cardano… During the day, its price has risen by 6% and now is $ 2.17… Has risen in price and Binance Coin, which came close to the mark in 500 dollars…

By the way, British experts told when to expect a fall in the bitcoin rate. According to their forecasts, already at the beginning of 2022, the price of the most expensive cryptocurrency will be $ 100 thousand.