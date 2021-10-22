https://ria.ru/20211021/konferentsiya-1755569969.html

Digital Trends to Be Discussed at Huawei’s Digital Community 2021 Conference

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Huawei will host the second annual HDCC 2021 (Huawei Digital Community Conference 2021) on October 26-27. in Russia of a safe and independent industry ecosystem. “Participation in HDCC 2021 is another opportunity to get acquainted with the trends in the development of information and communication technologies, both in the world and in Russia, as well as learn about the latest developments in digital energy, cloud technologies and mobile ecosystems, Together with leading ICT experts, we will explore practical cases of using digital business models in various industries and discuss the latest solutions for business development in the digital age, “- quoted by Daniel Zhou, President of Huawei in Eurasia. six thematic discussion forums aspects of the ICT industry, including “Localization: Experience of the ICT Industry”, “Ecosystem of Cloud Technologies”, “Maximum User Experience 2021.” hardware. As part of the Cloud Ecosystem Forum, Uralchem, SberAuto, Rabota.ru and other partners using the SberCloud.Advanced public cloud, implemented in partnership with Huawei, will discuss the possibilities of digital business transformation. At the Ultimate User Experience 2021 forum, Huawei experts and partners will discuss how OTT services are changing the consumption of video content and what the user experience will be after the commercial implementation of 5G technologies. will share the company’s strategy in the field of digital energy in Eurasia, present “green” innovations in the infrastructure of data centers and new technologies in the field of electricity generation SmartPV. As part of the Huawei Developer Day, Huawei experts will share the results of building the Huawei mobile ecosystem, the achievements of the AppGallery application store, as well as the HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system and the new EMUI user interface. Participants will also have access to a virtual exhibition area where they can get acquainted with successful cases. Huawei customers and partners, the company’s products and solutions for the digitalization of the industry, chat with Huawei experts in real time.

