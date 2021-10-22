https://ria.ru/20211021/konferentsiya-1755569969.html
Digital Trends to Be Discussed at Huawei’s Digital Community 2021 Conference
Digital Trends to Be Discussed at Huawei’s Digital Community 2021 Conference
MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Huawei will host the second annual HDCC 2021 (Huawei Digital Community Conference 2021) on October 26-27. in Russia of a safe and independent industry ecosystem. “Participation in HDCC 2021 is another opportunity to get acquainted with the trends in the development of information and communication technologies, both in the world and in Russia, as well as learn about the latest developments in digital energy, cloud technologies and mobile ecosystems, Together with leading ICT experts, we will explore practical cases of using digital business models in various industries and discuss the latest solutions for business development in the digital age, “- quoted by Daniel Zhou, President of Huawei in Eurasia. six thematic discussion forums aspects of the ICT industry, including “Localization: Experience of the ICT Industry”, “Ecosystem of Cloud Technologies”, “Maximum User Experience 2021.” hardware. As part of the Cloud Ecosystem Forum, Uralchem, SberAuto, Rabota.ru and other partners using the SberCloud.Advanced public cloud, implemented in partnership with Huawei, will discuss the possibilities of digital business transformation. At the Ultimate User Experience 2021 forum, Huawei experts and partners will discuss how OTT services are changing the consumption of video content and what the user experience will be after the commercial implementation of 5G technologies. will share the company’s strategy in the field of digital energy in Eurasia, present “green” innovations in the infrastructure of data centers and new technologies in the field of electricity generation SmartPV. As part of the Huawei Developer Day, Huawei experts will share the results of building the Huawei mobile ecosystem, the achievements of the AppGallery application store, as well as the HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system and the new EMUI user interface. Participants will also have access to a virtual exhibition area where they can get acquainted with successful cases. Huawei customers and partners, the company’s products and solutions for the digitalization of the industry, chat with Huawei experts in real time.
“The conference is an open platform designed to help clients and partners navigate the changes associated with digital transformation, share experiences and work together to accelerate the development of the industry’s ICT ecosystem. digitalization issues with ICT experts and online participants in real time, “the message says.
Representatives of Huawei will share plans for the development of the Community of a Common Digital Future strategy, within which the company participates in the process of building a safe and independent industry ecosystem in Russia.
“Participation in HDCC 2021 is another opportunity to get acquainted with the trends in the development of information and communication technologies, both in the world and in Russia, as well as learn about the latest developments in digital energy, cloud technologies and mobile ecosystems. Together with leading experts in the field In ICT, we will study practical cases of using digital business models in various industries and discuss the latest solutions for business development in the digital age, “said Daniel Zhou, President of Huawei in Eurasia.
The event will host six thematic forums to discuss aspects of the ICT industry, including “Localization: ICT Industry Experience”, “Cloud Ecosystem”, “Maximum User Experience 2021”.
The forum “Localization: Experience of the ICT Industry” will discuss the success of Russian industries in the localization of software and hardware solutions. As part of the Cloud Ecosystem Forum, Uralchem, SberAuto, Rabota.ru and other partners using the SberCloud.Advanced public cloud, implemented in partnership with Huawei, will discuss the possibilities of digital business transformation. At the Ultimate User Experience 2021 Forum, Huawei experts and partners will discuss how OTT services are changing the consumption of video content and what the user experience will be after the commercial introduction of 5G technologies.
The second day of the conference will be opened by the Digital Energy of Eurasia Summit, within which Huawei representatives will for the first time share the company’s digital energy strategy in Eurasia, present green innovations in data center infrastructure and new technologies in the field of SmartPV electricity generation. As part of Huawei Developer Day, Huawei experts will share the results of building the Huawei mobile ecosystem, the achievements of the AppGallery application store, and will also present the HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system and the new EMUI user interface.
Participants will also have access to a virtual exhibition area, where they will be able to get acquainted with the successful cases of Huawei customers and partners, the company’s products and solutions for the digitalization of the industry, and communicate with Huawei experts in real time.