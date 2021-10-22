Do you think everything is expensive now? Get ready for things that get even more expensive

Consumers around the world will face even higher prices for everyday items, big companies from Unilever Plc to grease maker WD-40 Co. have warned this week as they grapple with supply issues. Maker of Dove soap and Magnum ice cream bars raised prices by more than 4% on average in the last quarter, the biggest jump since 2012, and said they are expected to rise next year. A similar refrain came from Nestle SA, Procter & Gamble Co., and Danone SA, whose products dominate both supermarket shelves and consumers’ homes.

“We have at least another 12 months of inflationary pressures ahead of us,” Unilever CEO Alan Jope said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We’re in the midst of rising inflation that happens every two decades.”

Companies face a myriad of supply chain challenges, as well as higher energy, raw material, packaging and shipping costs. While most consumer goods manufacturers reporting this week’s results have expressed confidence they can limit the long-term hit to profit margins, this means that the burden is shifting to consumers, increasing the pressure on their pockets as Christmas approaches.

US inflation has accelerated sharply this year to its highest level since 2008. Developed economies, after most pandemic restrictions were lifted, faced a supply-demand imbalance that pushed inflation above 4% – for the second time in two decades.

In the UK, the cost of hedging against inflation over the next decade rose on Friday to its highest level in 25 years. The return of the inflationary threat marks a dramatic change in the global economy and presents a new challenge for central bankers after years of understating inflation targets. They are trying to figure out whether they should accelerate the process of moving away from incentives or should they wait, because the price spikes are temporary.

“Inflation is now a problem all over the world,” said Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets. “It’s just something that consumers just have to come to terms with.”

Companies tend to raise prices gradually, so the onset of inflation tends to hurt their profitability the most. If they offset rising costs too quickly, buyers will switch to cheaper products from competitors or delay purchases. Some of them have also entered into long-term contracts, which makes it difficult for households.

“You can’t tolerate price increases (per consumer) on a daily basis,” Nestle CEO Mark Schneider said this week on Bloomberg TV. “But now this process continues.”

Nestlé’s overall prices rose 2.1% in the third quarter, the fastest growth in at least five years. Consumers in emerging markets have faced the highest inflation so far, as seen in Nestlé’s results. The Swiss food giant, which makes Nespresso coffee and DiGiorno pizza, raised prices in these countries by 2.6% in the first nine months of the year, three times faster than in developed markets. Schneider expects margins to decline this year, given the time lag needed to cover higher costs. Then she should show improvement in 2022.

“With regard to inflation, the situation will worsen. We are working on pricing to offset most of the losses, ”Schneider said.

Danone also indicated that buyers in Europe and the United States will not escape the pressure. Costs are expected to rise by about 9% in the second half.

“Next year we may see even higher inflation rates,” CFO Jürgen Esser said during an online conference.

P&G, maker of Downy fabric softener and Puffs facial wipes, expects a $ 2.3 billion cost increase this fiscal year due to higher merchandise and freight costs. This increase in prices for many products suggests that the situation will continue to “evolve” (according to the worst scenario for the consumer).

The Federal Reserve said in a report on the US economy this week that many firms are showing “a greater ability to pay for rising customer costs in an environment of high demand.” US inflation expectations have risen to their highest level since 2005 – a signal that financial markets are losing faith in the idea of ​​”transient” inflation.

In the UK, price increases will more than double the Bank of England’s target. British consumers are particularly vulnerable as Brexit exacerbates the problem. According to the Federation of Food and Beverage, the country’s hospitality sector is short of about 500,000 workers, and costs are rising by 18%. Wages for truck drivers skyrocketed due to labor shortages after Brexit. Transporting goods is becoming a nightmare for UK grocers.

Price pressures are not limited to everyday goods. UK used car buyers are spending about a quarter more than a year ago, according to Auto Trader Group Plc, as rising demand meets low supply. It says that 17% of cars under one year old are more expensive than new counterparts. Jay Rembolt, chief financial officer of WD-40, a San Diego-based manufacturer of industrial lubricants and cleaning products, said during a conference call that the company is experiencing “significant increases” in travel costs and supplier fees. The answer to this will be higher prices.

“We see prices remain high until the middle of next year before we start to see some relief on the supply chain front,” said BMO’s Lee.

