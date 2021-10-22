The conflict between Western European countries and Poland, which began after the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court on the supremacy of national laws over European ones, became one of the key topics of the EU summit in Brussels, France 24 reports. According to the TV channel, the leaders of the EU countries called on Warsaw to respect European values ​​and froze the first tranche financial aid package for an Eastern European country.

Alix Le Bourdon from Brussels is in touch with us. Good evening Alix! On the issue of the rule of European law: will this cause contention?

ALIX LE BOURDON, Correspondent France 24: Yes, as you know, this is a topic of greatest tension since the Constitutional Court of Poland passed a decision calling into question the supremacy of European law. The term “rule of law” was on the lips of most of the leaders of the countries upon arrival here for the summit in Brussels, despite the fact that the President of the European Council Charles Michel wanted to avoid this topic overshadowing the rest of the agenda.

“European principles are not something that one chooses at his own discretion,” is the statement of the Austrian leader. The Belgian prime minister also considered that Poland had crossed the “red line”. Let me remind you that the Benelux countries called on the European Commission to use the famous “conditioning” mechanism. This is a mechanism that has been in the EU’s arsenal since January, which, however, has never been used yet. It allows you to link the transfer of funds from the funds of the European Union with the observance of the principles of the rule of law.

Currently, the European Commission has frozen the first tranche of financial assistance to Poland for the needs of economic recovery. We have heard the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, recall the shared commitment to uphold the fundamental principles of the European Union. The German Chancellor, in turn, called for dialogue and the search for a compromise solution with Poland. Like Emmanuel Macron, she met with the Polish prime minister ahead of the summit.

Energy price increases were also on the agenda. What measures can be taken in this regard?

ALIX LE BOURDON: There is little chance of a major breakthrough, according to several diplomats. At a summit in Brussels tonight, European leaders agreed on symptoms, not cures. There is a group of so-called liberal countries, such as Luxembourg or the Netherlands, which consider this crisis to be temporary and does not require serious intervention. There is, however, another group of countries, mainly composed of the states of Eastern and Southern Europe, led by Spain, which would like to achieve change and reform, and calls, in particular, for joint purchases of gas. There is a third, more moderate group, which includes Germany. She does not want to drastically change the system and believes that it would be better to change the way prices are set in Europe. Let me remind you that today the world gas price contributes to the formation of prices in the common electricity market.

So one of the outcomes of tonight, among other things, is to support the toolbox presented by the European Commission last week. However, this toolbox for member countries is nothing more than a set of proposals for short-term measures.

Thanks Alix! Alix was with us live from Brussels. Follow with us the summit of European countries, which will last until tomorrow.

Air date Oct 21, 2021.