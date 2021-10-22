Dr. Myasnikov explained how heartburn medications affect the heart

“Medicine is poison, but poison is medicine. A single dose will turn medicine into poison, and poison into medicine …” – said the great Swiss alchemist Paracelsus. Doctor Myasnikov loves this saying and often repeats it in the program “On the Most Important” on the channel “Russia 1”. In a new episode of the popular show, he told what well-known drugs for heartburn can negatively affect the heart.

Medications like omeprazole and pantoprazole should be treated with caution, he said. “When you take them for a long time, they interfere with the absorption of magnesium,” said Alexander Leonidovich. As a result, a person’s magnesium levels are disrupted.

“Hypomagnesemia is accompanied by a reduced level of calcium and potassium, which is also very dangerous for the heart muscle. Well, it also increases the risk of all kinds of anemia and heart attacks,” Myasnikov said.

He recommended that those who take omeprazole and the like for a long time, be sure to check the level of magnesium, calcium and vitamin B12.

What other medications can have a negative effect on the heart? Does jellied meat help with joint pain? How to overcome a midlife crisis?

