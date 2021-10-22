Drew Barrymore flirts openly with Leonardo DiCaprio on social media

The actress used the unexpected excuse to get Leo’s attention.





This summer turned out to be incredibly hot, and the 46-year-old Oscar winner reminded that if you do not take care of the environment now, then it will only get worse. On his official Instagram, which he never uses for personal purposes, Leonardo DiCaprio published a post from the UN Climate Secretariat clearly demonstrating the effects of global warming.

“The difference between an average global warming of 1.5, 2 or 3-4 degrees may seem insignificant. In fact, they represent completely different scenarios for our future. The frequency of natural disasters, the survival of plants and animals, the spread of disease, the stability of our global climate system and, ultimately, the possibility of human survival on the planet depend on these few degrees, ”the publication says.

Like thousands of other users, Drew Barrymore agreed with the actor and did not miss the opportunity to attract his attention in a very unexpected, given context, way. “Thank you for always being a pioneer in saving our planet,” the 46-year-old actress wrote in the comments. A little later she added: “Only you should be hot, but not our planet!”

Drew, as far as we know, now has no serious relationship, but Leo has been happy for several years with model Camila Morrone, who is 22 years younger than him.