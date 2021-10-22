Dwayne Johnson and Under Armor unveil noise canceling headphones for athletes

Renowned actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson has partnered with clothing and accessories manufacturer Under Armor to unveil UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training wireless headphones designed specifically for athletes.

The novelty belongs to the overhead type. IPX4 certification means moisture and sweat resistant. The Bluetooth 5 controller is responsible for exchanging data with the smartphone. The device weighs approximately 294 g.

The headphones received Adaptive Noise Canceling, which eliminates unwanted sounds. Bionic Hearing lets you talk without removing your headphones. JBL Charged Sound technology provides high-quality audio with rich low frequencies.

The claimed battery life on one recharge of the battery reaches 45 hours. Fast-charge function provides up to two hours of music playback after five minutes of refueling. A full charge takes about two hours.

Playback automatically pauses when the user takes off the headphones and restarts when the headset is on the head. It can be controlled by an intelligent voice assistant.

The novelty is presented in black color. The headphones are available for an approximate price of $ 300.