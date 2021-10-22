Dwayne Johnson opens up about a quarrel with Diesel

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel first met during the filming of Fast and Furious 5. At the same time, problems began between them. This was confirmed by the people involved in the production of the film. Everything spun so much that in part 8 Johnson demanded in an ultimatum to rid him of the common scenes with Diesel.

The quarrel was made public by Scala himself in August 2016. In an emotional Instagram post, the man described some of the Fast and Furious 8 actors as “suckers and cowards.”

The Hollywood Reporter believes that Johnson was angry with Vin Diesel, in particular, because of his attitude towards filming – he was late many times, making himself wait. In response, Diesel accused the Rock of improperly performing his duties. And in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson shared the details:

“We chatted in my trailer. And I cannot call that meeting a friendly one. We just needed to dot the i’s. As a result, it became clear that we are two complete opposites of each other. On that and decided. “

Men also differ in their attitude to the workers of the site, says Skala. He himself tries to respect everyone and look at all workers as partners. The actor demands the same from sponsoring studios.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Maksakova Yana