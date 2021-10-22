Ecuador launched an investigation against the president because of the Pandora Archive :: Politics :: RBC

Guillermo Lasso

(Photo: Franklin Jacome / Getty Images)



The Ecuadorian prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation against the country’s President Guillermo Lasso, who was accused of fraud and tax evasion after the publication of the “Pandora archives”. El Comercio reports about it with reference to the statement of the department.

The publication clarified that the charges against Lasso were brought forward by ex-presidential candidate Yaku Peres, who filed a complaint on October 6. According to Perez, prosecutors need to conduct a thorough investigation of the finances and tax payments of Lasso and his relatives, including during the election campaign in 2013.

On October 11, the start of an investigation against Lasso was also approved by the National Assembly of Ecuador (unicameral parliament).

What became known from the leak “Pandora’s archive”



Earlier, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) of more than 150 media organizations published the Pandora Papers, exposing the secret offshore accounts of world celebrities and politicians, including Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso.