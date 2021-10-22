Erdogan spoke about negotiations with the United States on the supply of F-16 fighters

https://ria.ru/20211021/peregovory-1755589447.html

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country is in talks with the United States over the supply of F-16 fighters after Washington's refusal to sell the latest F-35s.

ANKARA, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country is in talks with the United States over the supply of F-16 fighters following Washington’s refusal to sell the latest F-35s. Erdogan said on Sunday that the United States had offered his country to buy F-16 fighters after it was dropped from the supply program. F-35. “Now negotiations on this topic (purchase of the F-16 – ed.) Are at a low level. But we will get our 1.4 billion dollars (paid for the F-35) one way or another. Our Ministry of Defense will hold negotiations with American colleagues. I believe that we will be able to get closer. Of course, we will discuss this topic with (US President Joe) Biden in Rome at the G20 summit. In no way will we allow our rights to be violated, “Erdogan told Turkish journalists on the plane, returning from a trip for African countries. He is quoted by the Haberturk TV channel. Earlier, the United States sent an official notification to Turkey about its exclusion from the program of deliveries of the latest F-35 fighters due to Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems. The United States canceled a joint F-35 memorandum signed by Turkey in January 2007, signing it with the seven remaining F-35 project partners – the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway. Turkey had previously committed to purchase 100 F-35 aircraft. She has also been involved in the production of over one thousand components for them. As the Minister of Industry and Technology of the Republic Mustafa Varank told RIA Novosti earlier, Turkey continues to produce these components, despite the fact that the United States excluded it from this project.

