Erdogan threatened the Syrian army with heavy weapons

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the armed forces of his country, if necessary, will use heavy weapons against the Syrian army in Idlib. RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

ANKARA, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that his country’s armed forces, if necessary, would use heavy weapons against the Syrian army in Idlib. what actions the Syrian regime will take, but in Idlib we will do everything that is needed, we will respond with all our heavy weapons. We will not leave the situation as it goes, “Erdogan told Turkish journalists on the plane, returning from a trip to African countries. He is quoted by the Haberturk TV channel.

worldwide, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Syria, Turkey, Idlib (Governorate)

13:12 21.10.2021 (updated: 13:22 10/21/2021)

