EU industrialists declare risk of shutdown due to magnesium deficiency

Magnesium deficiency is not the only problem for automakers. There is also a shortage of electronic components and microchips on the market. With the onset of problems of automakers with electronic components, there was a shortage of cars on the market and the waiting times for the car ordered by the buyer significantly increased. In September, car dealers interviewed by Vedomosti said that the average waiting time for a mass segment car (B- and C-class) had grown by 1.5 months from the beginning of the year due to a shortage of chips. Previously, various predictions were given as to when the auto industry will be able to establish stable chip shipments: from the end of 2021 to the middle or even the second half of 2022.But now there is growing evidence that the resolution of the problem with microchips may migrate from 2022 to 2023. , Vladimir Bespalov, an analyst at VTB Capital, told Vedomosti.