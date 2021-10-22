Ex-People’s Deputy Rada Savchenko detained with fake COVID certificates – Gazeta.Ru

In Ukraine, the local police detained the former People’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Nadezhda Savchenko, as well as her sister Vera with fake COVID certificates. This was reported on the page of the Ukrainian police in Facebook…

It is noted that the women presented fictitious documents at the Boryspil airport when they tried to enter the territory of Ukraine. Where exactly they returned from is not specified.

A criminal case was initiated over the use of fake certificates, and the police seized the certificates. In the near future, charges will be brought against the ex-people’s deputy and her sister.

Previously reportedthat in the Moscow region an organized criminal group was identified, which for a monetary reward entered fictitious information about the vaccination of citizens in the Unified portal of state services.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 5 of Art. 290, part 4 of Art. 274.1 and Part 1 of Art. 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (forgery, production or circulation of forged documents, state awards, stamps, seals or letterheads).