Experts announced the growth of social tension due to income inequality :: Economy :: RBC

In China, the average citizen has to work 140 years to have the wealth of the richest 1% in China, a figure that has more than doubled in the past 20 years. Russia is at the level of many Western countries according to the TWIR index – here super-wealth can be “earned” in 110 years, just like in the Netherlands, France, Australia.

However, studying Russia is complicated by the fact that researchers have little data on the super-wealthy, Shovel complained. According to him, affluent Americans publicly dismantle their financial situation, while in Russia it is customary to hide its scale.

In Russia, there is little public statistical information about rich people as a class. Ratings like the Forbes annual list of billionaires only cover the super-wealthy Russians, and these are journalistic estimates. Consultants with access to information about their VIP clients rarely disclose even depersonalized data, and Russian private banking service providers (individual banking services for VIP clients) only see the segment of millionaires who keep money in the national banking system. Data on deposits, stocks and other financial assets are poorly available due to banking and tax secrecy, and there is no data on the number of wealthy Russians offshore.

Inequality in income and wealth creates risks of loss of motivation on the part of workers, the emergence of frustration and social explosion, Louis Chauvel warned.

Inequality in Russia

Inequality in the mass strata of the population in Russia is high, but not extreme, Svetlana Mareeva, head of the Center for Stratification Studies at the Institute for Social Policy of the National Research University Higher School of Economics, continued the topic. According to the Gini index (the most common indicator of property stratification in society), inequality in Russia is more pronounced than in European countries (in particular, in Germany, Poland or Hungary), but weaker than in China, the United States and Brazil.

According to the expert, Russia is a “confident middle peasant” in the world in terms of the level of inequality of the main part of the population: the country does not face the problem of extreme poverty when it comes to survival. Moreover, during the post-Soviet period and before the onset of the pandemic crisis, the number of poor in Russia as a whole showed a downward trend, and their incomes and living standards grew faster than the incomes of Russians as a whole.

However, according to the level of concentration of wealth, Russia is one of the world leaders, says Mareeva. She cited the estimates of the French scientist Philippe Novokmet that 1% of the super-rich in Russia hold 43–56% of the country’s monetary resources, which is the highest indicator in the world.

HSE researchers also studied the subjective perception of different types of inequality in Russia. Income inequality was named the most acute by the majority of respondents (67.2%). The second and third places were found to be unequal access to health care and different housing conditions (surveys were conducted in 2020). At the same time, sources of super-wealth cause irritation in society. According to HSE researchers, Russians are unhappy with the fact that huge sums are earned not in the intellectual and high-tech industries, but on the extraction of natural resources – such sources of income are called “bad” by scientists from the point of view of society’s perception. At the same time, there is more dissatisfaction in Russia than in other countries with the way the state deals with inequality, adds Mareeva.

Unequal access to medicine and education

In the opinion of the population, the principle of equal access to medicine has become the most popular characteristic of a just society, as follows from the data of the Institute for Social Policy of the Higher School of Economics. However, in Russia, despite the existence of a free healthcare system, the availability of medical services differs by region and among different groups of the population, said Sergei Shishkin, Director of the HSE Center for Health Policy.

There is a large difference between Russian regions in terms of their income level, gross product per capita and the level of household income. Hence the differences in family spending on medical services, the expert said. At the same time, according to scientific observations from 1994 to 2017, the differentiation in the availability of medical services decreases during periods of economic growth and is aggravated during the economic crisis, the scientist adds.

According to Shishkin, the impact of the pandemic on the availability of healthcare and the health status of Russians has yet to be studied, although there are already unexpected conclusions: self-esteem of health in the coronavirus time has improved.

As for the pandemic effect on the accessibility of medical services, “we can tentatively say that the differentiation between the middle class, wealthy people and the rest of the population will increase,” the expert notes. “Access to the health care system will improve for those who are more educated and wealthy, while differences within the rest of the population are likely to narrow,” he explained.

A noticeable discrepancy in the regions is also recorded in the availability of higher education, the staff of the Institute of Education of the Higher School of Economics found out. In general, the coverage of the population aged 25–64 with higher education is 31% – the same as in Norway. “In the cohort of 17-25 years, the coverage of higher education is 30%, but this figure varies greatly by region. In one third of the regions available for analysis, coverage does not exceed 20%, traditionally high availability is concentrated in large university centers in Siberia (Tomsk region), as well as in Moscow and St. Petersburg. National republics and remote regions – the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and Chukotka – are suffering, ”said Yekaterina Shibanova, a junior researcher at the University Development Design and Training Laboratory at the HSE Institute of Education.

Regional differences in the accessibility of higher education may be even stronger than social ones, experts are convinced. The situation in Russia has been aggravated by the transformations in the higher education system in recent years, such as the massive closures of branches of large universities in cities and the reduction in distance learning opportunities. “There is a minimum set of living characteristics that would allow one to get a higher education. For example, if you were born in a rural area, earlier you could go to study in the nearest city at a branch of a university. Or it was possible to combine work with study in absentia ”, – cites the example of the deputy director of the Institute of Education Sergei Malinovsky. But now such opportunities for the population have diminished.