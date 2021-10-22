Experts named the reasons why the Central Bank should not raise the key rate

On Friday, the Central Bank is likely to follow the classic path and, against the background of rising prices, will raise the key rate within 25-50 basis points from the current 6.75%.

From the latest consensus forecast by Bloomberg, it is clear that out of 42 experts interviewed, they are in favor of a 25 bp rate hike. voted 22. And for 50 bp. – 19 experts and one predicted a 75 bp increase.

But there are also alternative opinions in the Russian expert community. Some experts insist that now the regulator should “freeze” the rate or even lower it. Arguments against raising the key rate – in the material “Gazeta.Ru”.

Autumn marathon of inflation

One of the main reasons for the rate hike is the fall acceleration of inflation in the country, said Artem Arzamastsev, General Director of United Broker. “Annual inflation in the Russian Federation as of October 18 accelerated to 7.8%, weekly inflation reached 0.3%. In my opinion, the autumn surge is temporary and does not pose a threat to the economy. Moreover, the rate hike in the current situation will not have a positive effect. One could wait. Or even lower the rate, which would be much more beneficial for the Russian economy, ”says Arzamastsev.

The expert recalls that back in February, at the very beginning of the cycle of tightening monetary policy in Russia, the IMF recommended reducing the current rate by 50 bp. At the same time, the IMF recognized that in this case there are risks of a weakening of the ruble and, as a consequence, acceleration of inflation through this channel.

But that would be the lesser of the evils that will follow after the tightening of the monetary policy, Arzamastsev said. “The main negative from the rate hike is the growth of the debt burden on the real sector of the economy, which increases costs, which will eventually be passed on to the end consumer,” he says.

In addition, the increase in the rate stimulates the growth of savings, not investments, which does not make economic sense in the current situation, the expert said.

The increase in the rate itself increases the interest expenses of companies and leads to high costs, which can lead, all other things being equal, to an increase in inflation, agrees the leading economist of the investment company Arikapital Sergey Suverov. “At the same time, the increase in the key rate, which was made earlier and more than once, has practically no effect on the inflation rate. Prices are growing, inflationary expectations of businesses and citizens too, ”says Suverov.

The growth of the key rate also did not affect the profitability of deposits, the expert argues.

“Banks were reluctant and very dosed to raise rates on deposits, although an increase in the key rate should lead to a corresponding increase in bank rates. The maximum interest rate on deposits in the largest Russian banks is now about 6.4%, which is significantly lower than both the key rate and the inflation rate, “Suverov notes.

Provokes stagnation

A further rate hike carries risks for economic growth, the expert said. “In the current circumstances of the intensification of the pandemic and the announced lockdowns, an increase in the rate can generally stop economic growth and plunge the country into a new recession,” concludes Suverov from Arikapital.

The structure of inflation shows that food (vegetables, meat, dairy products, buckwheat, sugar) and cars are becoming more expensive at the highest rates. However, tightening credit policy can do little about these problems, says Olga Belenkaya, head of the macroeconomic analysis department at FG Finam.

“Food inflation is associated with a shrinking harvest in Russia and a rise in food prices in the world. And the global rise in energy prices creates additional inflationary pressure here. And the rise in prices for cars is taking place against the background of a decrease in their sales, which is now happening in other regions of the world due to a shortage of components, ”says Belenkaya.

However, according to the Central Bank, she adds, high inflationary expectations facilitate the transition of inflation, caused by one-off factors, into an inflationary spiral, so the regulator “will still tighten the screws.”

The expert calls the slowdown in economic growth in the third quarter of this year as another important factor against the sharp increase in the rate. “But the Central Bank associates this with the restrictions not on demand, but on supply. The regulator considers that the main factors of inflation are the excess of demand over the possibilities of increasing supply, ”Belenkaya said.

At the same time, the Central Bank, not being able to influence the supply, will try to slow down the growth in demand by raising the rate and increasing the cost of borrowed funds, she says.

It is impossible now to raise the rate against the background of sending part of the business on vacation because of the lockdown, said Pavel Gagarin, a member of the General Council of Delovaya Rossiya.

“On the contrary, business now needs government support measures. In the form of concessional lending, for example. But this will run counter to the Central Bank’s intention to raise the rate, that is, to increase the value of money, ”says Gagarin.

The second argument of the expert regarding the “freezing” of the current rate – now there is no need to hold well ruble against the dollar and thereby reduce the risk of inflation. “Oil is quite expensive, and the ruble has no tendency to sink against the dollar,” Gagarin is sure.

The increase in the Central Bank rate only accelerates, not slows down, analyst of the department of trade operations in the Russian stock market “Freedom Finance” Alexander Osin is categorical. “The reason, it seems, is that, given the relatively low monetization of the Russian economy, it reacts to rate increases with a relatively rapid increase in the prices of goods and credit resources,” says Osin.

“The Central Bank, through the key rate, is chasing the specter of inflation, which is growing every week. But now the problem is that by raising the key rate, the Central Bank will not be able to lower inflation – the regulator has no levers for this, and the rate has ceased to be them for about a year, ”says Mikhail Kogan.

All levers to curb price increases are now in the hands of the government and relevant ministries, the expert concludes.