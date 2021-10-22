Experts: new strain of coronavirus AY.4.2 can be transmitted from one person to nine – Society

MOSCOW, October 21. / TASS /. The new strain of coronavirus AY.4.2, which is a subspecies of the delta strain, is characterized by a higher contagiousness – one carrier can infect nine people at once. Also, the new subspecies show symptoms faster, experts say.

“Just yesterday, the line AY.4.2 appeared in the Russian Federation <...> [мутация дельта-штамма коронавируса] <…>, And according to the first value judgments of scientists who first encountered this pathogen, it is even more infectious compared to the “delta” that is currently circulating in the Russian Federation. It is assumed that it is 15% more infectious, that is, at the moment we will come to the point that one person will infect up to nine people, “Deputy Director for Research of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Alexander Gorelov said on Thursday on the Doctor TV channel …

The chief freelance pulmonologist of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation for the Central Federal District, Professor, Doctor of Medical Sciences Andrei Malyavin noted that the new mutation is more contagious and has a rapid development of symptoms. “More people suffer from moderate, severe and extremely severe forms. Symptoms develop very quickly. And the children began to get sick,” the specialist said.

Earlier, Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, reported that isolated cases of a new variant of the AY.4.2 coronavirus, which is a subspecies of the delta strain, were found in Russia. According to him, the emergence of a new option may give an additional impetus to the rise in the incidence rate in the Russian Federation.