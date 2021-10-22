Experts told when altcoins will start to grow after Bitcoin

The overwhelming majority of alternative cryptocurrencies are in no hurry to demonstrate growth comparable to the dynamics of strengthening bitcoin (exceptions are Ethereum, which added 11% and Solana, which went up in price by 12%, the value of which, after BTC renewed its historical maximum of $ 67,000, exceeded $ 4370 and reached $ 185, respectively). RBC-Crypto journalists asked market participants if the same growth in other altcoins should be expected.

Details

The interlocutors of the publication agreed that the strengthening of less significant cryptocurrencies will begin after the upward potential of the most capitalized digital assets of our time has been exhausted.

– Before the onset of a serious stagnation of the cue ball, there is no need to talk about the rapid strengthening of altcoins, – representatives of the monitoring service Bestchange.ru told reporters.

Senior analyst of the organization Nikita Zuborev believes that Bitcoin will “slow down” in the region of the most important, from a psychological point of view, value of $ 70,000. roll back the course down. It is at this time that one should expect a rapid strengthening of altcoins, the analyst believes.

A similar point of view is shared by AMarkets. According to the representative of the organization Artyom Deev, the cue ball’s jerk to historical highs observed in recent days is due to the rise in inflation and the launch in the United States of the country’s first Bitcoin-ETF (with the first of these factors being decisive).

– Investors are trying to protect savings from depreciation by re-investing in risky financial instruments with higher returns, – the analyst explained.

According to Deev, the inflationary spiral unfolding around the world will spur the growth of cryptocurrencies.

