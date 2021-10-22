Explanation of whether What If …? cinematic universe canon

TV series “What if…?“Is the first animated project by Marvel Studios, as well as the first full-fledged project to be entirely dedicated to the franchise’s alternative timelines.

The show will show how even small changes in the MCU can dramatically change events and characters. And given the completely unusual style and concept for the franchise, some fans began to question whether the series was canon at all. While he brings many actors back to roles, not all of them are returning – including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Scarlett Johannson and others. However, the series is part of the MCU, as recently confirmed by the writer “What if…?, Ashley S. Bradley.

I must say that the animated series “What if…?“Is canon, opens up almost limitless possibilities for the MCU, as it can influence further events. Alternate versions of the characters appearing inWhat if…?”Such as Captain Carter or the zombie version of Tony Stark, it is possible such iterations will appear in future MCU films or TV series. And it also opens the door for the return of actors like Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans, whose roles could be slightly transformed.

However, it remains to be seen how exactly the animated series “What if…?“Will affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since some actors do not voice their original characters, this can cause dissonance among fans. But overall, given the concept of alternate universes, it might make sense too.

Release of the animated series “What if…?“Took place on August 11, 2021. New episodes come out on Wednesdays.