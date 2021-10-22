Fargo and Breaking Bad star to replace Leonardo DiCaprio in new Scorsese film

Fargo, Breaking Bad and Black Mirror star Jesse Plemons will star in Martin Scorsese’s new film, The Flower Moon Killers, replacing Leonardo DiCaprio. This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

DiCaprio will remain in the project, but will play the role of a minor character – the rancher’s nephew (played by Robert De Niro). Plemons will also play FBI agent Tom White, investigating murders.

This is not the first time Plemons will work with Scorsese and De Niro – they previously met on the set of The Irishman. The cast of the new film will also be supplemented by Lily Gladstone – she will play the role of Molly Burkhart, the wife of DiCaprio’s hero.

The film follows the mysterious murders of oil-rich landowners in the 1920s. The tape will be based on the 2017 documentary book by David Grann. Filming of the crime drama will begin in May and will last until the end of summer.

The script will be prepared by Grann himself, along with Eric Roth. The camera will be Rodrigo Prieto, known for his work on Frida, Irish, Operation Argo and The Wolf of Wall Street. The production and distribution of the tape will be handled by DiCaprio’s production company Appian Way Productions and Apple, which has allocated $ 200 million for the film.