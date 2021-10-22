Fatal mass alcohol poisoning in Moscow | News | News

The first case of fatal poisoning with surrogate alcohol after a series of similar emergencies in the regions occurred in Moscow. As REN TV learned, four people were hospitalized at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute and the Yudin Hospital. The incident took place on October 11.

According to journalists, one victim later died.

According to preliminary data, the cause of death was the toxic effects of ethanol and methanol.

As the TV channel notes, the four men drank alcohol in the Chashka cafe in Moscow. Law enforcers are investigating whether the alcohol was purchased in a cafe or brought by the company.

This is not the first high-profile case of poisoning lately. In the period from 7 to 14 October in the Chkalovsky district of Yekaterinburg, several people sold methyl alcohol to citizens, 18 people died as a result of poisoning. A criminal case was initiated under the article on the sale of goods and products that do not meet life safety requirements.

On October 7, it became known about fatal alcohol poisoning in the Orenburg region. Fatalities have been reported in four municipalities. According to the latest data, the death toll has increased to 36.

On October 18, investigators in the Orenburg region opened a criminal case into the poisoning of a seven-year-old girl with surrogate alcohol. According to the investigation, a 58-year-old local woman produced an alcohol-containing liquid and sold it to a 15-year-old teenager, who drank alcohol together with the seven-year-old granddaughter of a saleswoman and a 17-year-old acquaintance.

On October 19, six people were poisoned by surrogate alcohol in the Kurgan region. Despite the medical assistance provided, three people died within a month.

Law enforcers managed to establish the identity of the person who sold the surrogate alcohol to the victims, which contained methyl alcohol. It turned out to be a 56-year-old resident of Kurgan.