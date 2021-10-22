Flying taxis to be launched in Japan in 2023 :: Autonews

German startup Volocopter, which specializes in the development of flying urban transport, intends to launch the first tests of a flying taxi in Japan in 2023. The tests with the participation of real passengers will be held under the auspices of one of the company’s investors and partners from Germany – Japan Airlines.

The newest modification of the Volocopter air taxi called VoloCity will be tested in Japan. It is a two-seater vehicle with a body made of composite materials with a vertical take-off and landing function.

VoloCity is lifted into the air by 18 rotors powered by the same number of compact electric motors. Control that does not require human intervention is carried out using artificial intelligence. In this case, the device also provides for the possibility of manual control. Flight autonomy reaches 35 km, and the maximum speed is 110 km per hour.

At the moment, the staff of Volocopter, which is also testing its devices in Germany, the UAE and Singapore, exceeds 400 employees. In addition to Japan Airlines, other large companies, including Daimler and Geely, are investing in the development of the German company.

At the moment, some car manufacturers have launched their own programs to develop a fundamentally new type of transport – the so-called flying taxis. For example, Hyundai plans to launch a similar service in the United States as early as 2025.