Following global trends: awards were presented to the best exporters of the Central Federal District in the capital – Economy and Business

The ceremony took place at the TASS press center on Tverskoy Boulevard. Traditionally, it was opened by a video greeting from the Director General of REC (Russian Export Center, part of VEB.RF) Veronika Nikishina.

“Today, more and more exporters are dynamically exploring new markets, looking for non-standard solutions and technologies, offering unique goods and services, often winning competition from rather active foreign manufacturers. It is difficult to expand the geography of exports, so we are developing new tools so that our companies can exit faster and more efficiently. for export. One of the tools is the “Exporter of the Year” competition, “said Veronika Nikishina.

The Exporter of the Year Award was established in 1998. Since 2008, the competition has been held under the auspices of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. Companies of large, small and medium-sized businesses and individual entrepreneurs who are engaged in non-primary export of goods, services and results of intellectual activity can apply for participation. The competition is held in two stages: the first is the district, the second is the federal one. According to the REC, in 2021 more than 1.8 thousand applications were submitted – a record in the entire history of the award.

To be an exporter means to compete with the best of the best in foreign markets, says Anna Kuzmenko, Deputy Head of the Moscow City Investment and Industrial Policy Department.

“And being an exporter of non-primary non-energy products is the best part of the Major League. In my opinion, this is the most promising activity. export as a direction of goods with high added value, which means less dependence on market conditions and speculation, “said Anna Kuzmenko, welcoming the guests of the ceremony.

Due to digitalization, it is possible to qualitatively improve services, including those provided by the state, which means that exporters will receive a completely different level of interaction between business and the state, said Azer Talibov, Chairman of the Board of Roseximbank (part of the REC group of companies – TASS note).

“The creation of ecosystems today is an unconditional trend followed by all global corporations and highly efficient states. We at REC share these ideas and are the initiators and creators of a system of this kind in Russia. Last November, we opened access to the specialized My Export platform for domestic companies. If to simplify, then this is a kind of MFC for Russian business, which plans to engage in export activities. The task that the REC team was solving was, in fact, to de-bureaucratize the processes of business going through various types of documentary and other operations. And we managed to create a space in which the exporter within the framework of “one window” can go through all the necessary procedures without contacting each executive authority separately, “he summed up.

The benefits of digitalization have become particularly evident during the pandemic. As an example of a service provided using digital tools, Anna Kuzmenko cited online technology tours, which allow foreign buyers to get acquainted with the production process remotely from the other side of the world.

“As part of the capital exporters, we try to flexibly combine both financial and non-financial support instruments. Speaking of the former, they are classic – subsidies and grants, tax incentives, etc. I would like to draw your attention to non-financial support measures. Mosprom accompanies exporters throughout the entire life cycle, from the idea to the implementation of a specific project, and the support does not end with the signing of a contract, sometimes, at the exporter’s request, we continue to accompany him until the shipment of products, “Kuzmenko said.

According to her, Mosprom is engaged in a wide variety of analytical studies that relate to both target markets and the actual products of the enterprise. “This year, Mosprom was the first in Russia to develop an export readiness test, it consists of seven components and assesses the readiness of a particular company to export a particular product in a particular region,” added the deputy head of the department.

According to Aleksandr Krutov, vice-president of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Moscow brings in 40 billion rubles in export earnings. “The main export destinations are the pharmaceutical industry, including complex medical preparations, equipment for complex surgical operations, prosthetics. As well as everything related to IT – Internet commerce, cybersecurity systems, personal data protection. And these are technologies for deep processing of secondary raw materials, for example fine filters “, – he noted.

Export support measures in the country are bearing fruit, says Artur Galiullin, Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation and Licensing in Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

“Our traditional partners – Belarus, China, Kazakhstan – have increased their supplies from Russia in comparison with 2019: China – by 47%, Kazakhstan – by 27%, Belarus – by 15%. The volume of supplies to Turkey has doubled. the main consumers of our products are the countries of Western Europe, the USA, “he said.

The export of services is also growing, added Lilia Shchur-Trukhanovich, Director of the Department for Development and Regulation of Foreign Economic Activity of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation.

“In 2020, services have shown incredible vitality,” she stressed. “Realizing that the creative economy and services are giving a new round of export development, we focused on them and began to help. For example, we launched two support programs. The first one promotes adaptation film production, animation films and IT products to foreign markets The second program to support the export of services is rebate.Under this program, foreign companies that shoot in the territory of the Russian Federation use the services of our professionals, including actors, dubbing, translators – in fact, our infrastructure. We will launch another program next year. It will support medical companies, since medical tourism is now in great demand. “

According to the vice-president, head of the executive committee of “Business Russia” Nonna Kagramanyan, support is exactly what exporters are lacking.

“It is obvious that the export support infrastructure is developing by leaps and bounds,” she noted. “But at the same time, as practice shows, sometimes there is not enough support, advice, exchange of experience, support. And here business associations come to the rescue. For example, here there is a system of ambassadors in 48 countries. These are entrepreneurs who have made their way to their own business in a particular country, they are locomotives of business promotion, they know barriers and problems and can specifically help new enterprises entering this market. REC project to create a platform for exporters inspires great hopes, because it will consolidate both business and power. For exporters, this will be a good tool and help them understand how to overcome barriers and work in specific markets. “

The main part of the event is awarding the winners and prize-winners of the regional stage of the “Exporter of the Year” award with diplomas and commemorative statuettes.

Winners of the “Exporter of the Year” competition in the Central Federal District: