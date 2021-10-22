French Trump. Will a fighter against Islam and feminism become a threat to Macron?

Grigor Atanesyan

BBC

3 hours ago

Photo author, Reuters

Publicist Eric Zemmour foreshadows the decline of France due to the influx of migrants, demands the ban of foreign names, defends the right of men to masculinity and defends the Vichy regime that collaborated with the Nazis. And 17% of voters are ready to support him in the presidential elections in April 2022.

This is more than the rating of all other candidates – except for the incumbent head of state Emmanuel Macron, as shown in a recent poll.

“The French Trump is you!” – Zemmur quotes the words of an anonymous interlocutor in his new book, clearly proud of this comparison.

Like the American ex-president, the French author has no political experience, speaks outrageous things out loud and captivates a public disenchanted with professional politicians and parties.

And, like Trump, several women have publicly accused him of harassment. He is not going to apologize – as well as for his provocative remarks about Muslims and black French people, for which he has already been convicted twice.

Protecting collaborators and fighting Halal

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, The French know Zemmur primarily as a TV presenter

63-year-old Zemmour has been engaged in journalism for three decades, the general pathos of which boils down to predictions of the end of “French civilization”.

Published in 2014, the book “French Suicide” is the most famous of his works. In it, the author condemns the “halalization” and “feminization” of his country and calls for the return of the old values ​​and hierarchies – family, work, nation, state and school.

As an ideal, Zemmur recalls the past without leftist ideas, equality and the fight against racism. The past, in which “a young bus driver could run a lustful hand over a woman’s charming buttocks, and the woman did not complain about sexual harassment.”

But the most scandalous position of the publicist is an attempt to justify the collaborationist Vichy regime of Marshal Henri Petain, who collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Zemmour claims that the Vichy regime turned over Jews who were citizens of other countries to the Nazis in order to protect French Jews. This contradicts the facts – historians have found that although the Vichy people were more willing to deport foreigners, there were thousands of Frenchmen among the Jews they had betrayed.

By the way, Zemmour himself comes from a family of immigrants, Algerian Jews, and calls himself “a Frenchman of Berber origin”.

“Charles IX actually tried to protect the Protestants” – wrote on Twitter a French political scientist parodying Zemmour. (It was during the reign of this king in 1572 that the massacre of the Huguenots, known as St. Bartholomew’s Night, was organized).

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, Macron still leads all polls

But if disputes about Zemmur’s columns and books remained the lot of intellectual circles, then his own television show on the CNews channel, which is often called the French Fox News, brought him nationwide fame. Created by conservative billionaire Vincent Bollore, it relies on author shows in which presenters express mainly right-wing and far-right ideas.

The Zemmur show went on Saturday night and enjoyed great ratings. In it, he constantly returned to three themes: migration, Islam and French identity. The popularity of the show is evidenced by the fact that seven ministers of the current government have been its guests – and Zemmur’s opponents in the discussion – over the past year.

“The more he became a public person, the more he became entrenched in his right-wing views. Fame seems to give him courage, ”Philippe Marlier, professor of French and European politics at University College London, told the BBC’s Russian Service.

In September, the publicist had to close his show – the French regulator demanded that the channel consider him not a journalist, but a politician. Under French law, this would require giving similar airtime to other politicians, his opponents.

By that time, posters with the slogan “Zemmour – President” had already been pasted in Paris, and the electoral headquarters of Zemmour had already rented premises in the center of Paris with an area of ​​almost 400 square meters. m.

Outside of France, he was noticed in early October, when an authoritative opinion poll showed 17% support for Zemmour’s candidacy if he participates in the presidential elections in the republic in April 2022. In this poll, he is second only to President Macron, who leads with 24% of support.

At the same time, the publicist is still avoiding the question of when he will officially nominate his candidacy for participation in the presidential elections.

“17% [в его поддержку] in a recent poll, a sign of a significant shift to the right in the entire media and politics sector in France over the past year, says Professor Marlier. – Zemmour is a really important figure in French cultural battles. He enjoys the moment, the attention, the glory. “

“The genie was released from the bottle”

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, Zemmour poses a serious threat to Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen, traditionally considered the leader of the French far-right, in the October poll was ready to support only 15% of voters.

Until recently, Le Pen seemed to be Macron’s main rival – she received 34% in the second round of the 2017 presidential election. But its position has weakened since then, and in local elections this summer, her party did not win a majority in any region, losing even its outpost, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.

And soon after the October poll, her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, expressed his readiness to support Zemmour. “Marin abandoned her fortified positions and Eric took over the land she had left,” said the founder of the main French far-right party, who had been expelled from her by his own daughter.

This is a reference to Marine Le Pen’s attempt to steer the party away from its neo-fascist and anti-Semitic roots to a more respectable and moderate ideology.

Zemmour, unlike Le Pen, is not trying to make his views acceptable to a moderate electorate. For example, he recently demanded a ban on foreign names such as Mohammed, Jordan or Kevin. This triggered a wave of memes on social media – someone even created a website that helps find a French equivalent for a foreign name, with the slogan “Your new name for 2022: quick and easy.”

Earlier, Zemmur voiced such extraordinary views in the field of foreign policy.

“When he launches his planes into the Syrian skies, he is guided by the principle that all states adhered to in the 19th century: war is the normal means of conducting politics. A legitimate means to protect the interests of a great power, – Zemmur wrote about the president of Russia. “Others are hiding behind pretexts for us to believe in the vague concepts of the international community and international law. And Putin is protecting his allies. ”

What is the secret of Zemmur’s popularity? “The traditional parties, left and right, have discredited themselves and people are fed up with all of them. The only exception is Macron. He’s not very popular, but other candidates are even less popular, ”said Marlier of University College London.

He adds that Zemmour is like an evil genie released from a bottle: “He is the Pandora’s box of French history. He says things that all other politicians have said for the past forty years, but have spoken in disguise, through half hints. On the topic of Islam, migration, French values, he says what Sarkozy said, even Hollande, partly even Chirac – with the only difference that he says it loudly and without ceremony. “

“And the media is also responsible for its popularity. He gets invited on the air because he gives high ratings, says Marlier. – This is a vicious circle, as in the case of Trump. The more he is invited, the more people become interested in him, not because they like him as a person, but because everything is so chaotic, and they are attracted by a person who is not even a politician, has never participated in any elections. ”

Zemmour’s popularity reflects the demand for tough anti-immigration rhetoric, writes columnist Anne-Elisabeth Mute. She notes that even one of the most cautious and boring candidates in the upcoming elections, former EU Brexit negotiator Michelle Barnier, is proposing a five-year moratorium on immigration to France.

Harassment charges and provocation sentences

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Like Trump, French publicist attracts disillusioned politics

In the spring, several women accused Zemmur of harassment. The first to speak was Gaelle Lanfant, Member of the Aix-en-Provence Municipal Council. She said that the publicist kissed her against her will in the early 2000s. Shortly thereafter, seven more women shared similar stories with his participation.

“Then I will wait for you to invite me to your place to rape you,” says an SMS that Zemmur sent to one of the women.

Zemmur did not answer journalists’ questions about specific accusations, but from his public speeches it follows that he considers harassment to be innocent flirting, an inalienable right of men, which feminists treacherously took away from them.

None of these charges made it to court. But Zemmur’s provocative statements brought him serious problems.