French Trump. Will a fighter against Islam and feminism become a threat to Macron?

Publicist Eric Zemmour foreshadows the decline of France due to the influx of migrants, demands the ban of foreign names, defends the right of men to masculinity and defends the Vichy regime that collaborated with the Nazis. And 17% of voters are ready to support him in the presidential elections in April 2022.

This is more than the rating of all other candidates – except for the incumbent head of state Emmanuel Macron, as shown in a recent poll.

“The French Trump is you!” – Zemmur quotes the words of an anonymous interlocutor in his new book, clearly proud of this comparison.

Like the American ex-president, the French author has no political experience, speaks outrageous things out loud and captivates a public disenchanted with professional politicians and parties.

