from whom Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child

The star of the reality show “Family Kardashian»Kylie Jenner is preparing to become a mom for the second time. The American model announced the upcoming addition to the family via Instagram. On the network, she posted a touching video, where she showed the main proof of her interesting position – a positive test and a grown pregnant tummy.

In the video, Jenner’s cameramen filmed how she undergoes an ultrasound examination, how a solemn event is held by candlelight and a family is celebrating at a large festive table. Next to the 24-year-old model, her daughter, Stormi, runs all the time. She looks at the pictures after the ultrasound with surprise and happily kisses her mother’s belly.

The sex of the future baby of the star is still unknown. But the fans, apparently, just need to know about the very fact of the diva’s pregnancy. They heartily congratulate Kylie and wish all the best.

“Just to tears!”

“I am so happy for you, beyond words!”

“You are so smart! God bless you and the baby! ” – users wrote under the video.

It is well known that with your beloved man – rapper Travis Scott – Jenner broke up in 2019 after two years of an ardent and passionate relationship. The musician began to cheat on the beauty. Even though they had a common daughter.

It seemed that the star would not be able to forgive the artist for betrayal. But fate decreed otherwise. In the video, it is Scott who is looking at the pictures after Jenner’s ultrasound, and not some of her other boyfriends. It can be concluded that lovers are together again and happy again.

