FSB prevented a terrorist attack in the Stavropol Territory

2021-10-22T09: 51

2021-10-22T09: 51

2021-10-22T10: 16

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The FSB announced the prevention of a terrorist attack in the Stavropol Territory. The suspect was detained. During a search of his house, they found and seized explosives and ammunition elements from which he planned to assemble a bomb. The FSB opened a criminal case under the articles “Preparation for a terrorist act” and “Illegal manufacture of explosives or explosive devices.” prevented about 80 terrorist attacks. Most often they are planned by Islamists, and the geography affects the European part of the country. * Terrorist organization banned in Russia.

