https://ria.ru/20211022/terakt-1755736430.html
FSB prevented a terrorist attack in the Stavropol Territory
FSB prevented a terrorist attack in the Stavropol Territory – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
FSB prevented a terrorist attack in the Stavropol Territory
The FSB announced the prevention of a terrorist attack in the Stavropol Territory. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021
2021-10-22T09: 51
2021-10-22T09: 51
2021-10-22T10: 16
incidents
Stavropol region
Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB of Russia)
islamic state
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755738312_109 0:3750:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4993eba3887825733fa8deb30c12f082.jpg
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The FSB announced the prevention of a terrorist attack in the Stavropol Territory. The suspect was detained. During a search of his house, they found and seized explosives and ammunition elements from which he planned to assemble a bomb. The FSB opened a criminal case under the articles “Preparation for a terrorist act” and “Illegal manufacture of explosives or explosive devices.” prevented about 80 terrorist attacks. Most often they are planned by Islamists, and the geography affects the European part of the country. * Terrorist organization banned in Russia.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211014/fsb-1754544551.html
Stavropol region
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755738312_428-0:3159:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_75d6ed5cdbacc3d9599d0f49aba50b74.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, Stavropol Territory, Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB of Russia), Islamic State, Russia
FSB prevented a terrorist attack in the Stavropol Territory