Furgala accused of organizing a criminal community and fraud

2021-10-22T11: 58

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The ex-governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal, was additionally charged with organizing a criminal community and several episodes of fraud, his lawyer Mikhail Karapetyan told RIA Novosti. At the moment, no charges have been brought, we expect to be interrogated on Monday as a suspect, “the agency’s interlocutor said. Furgal was detained on July 9 last year, he is charged with involvement in the activities of a local criminal group and organizing murders in the 2000s. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation accuses the ex-governor of organizing the murders of entrepreneurs Yevgeny Zori and Oleg Bulatov, as well as the attempt on the life of businessman Alexander Smolsky. Furgal does not admit guilt. After the ex-governor completes familiarization with the case, it will be submitted to the court for consideration on the merits.

