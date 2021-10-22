Gartner named the 12 most promising technologies for the next year

Analysts at the consulting company Gartner have selected 12 technologies that will have the greatest impact on the business environment in the next few years. Inc. Russia publishes translation research.

“As boards of directors try to drive growth through direct customer connectivity enabled by global digitalization, CIOs must find other drivers of growth and innovation, and create a scalable, sustainable technology base that will enable free up cash for digital investments, ”said David Groombridge, vice president of research at Gartner.

12 strategic technology trends of 2022:

1. Generative Artificial Intelligence

Generative AI is a machine learning technique in which a neural network learns an array of data, such as photos, videos or text, on a specific topic, and then uses the information received to create similar, but own content. The capabilities of the tool have practically no boundaries, generative AI is used to create program code, in the development of drugs or as part of targeted marketing. Gartner analysts predict that by 2025, about 10% of all data produced on the planet will come from generative AI.

2. Factories of data (Data Fabric)

The number of disparate data centers and applications has grown significantly in recent years, while the number of employees in processing teams has either remained the same or even decreased. In connection with this, the demand for data factories has grown in the world: b2b services that mediate between platforms and business users. With their help, you can improve the accuracy of information processing through built-in analytics, while reducing the time to payback.

3. Geographically distributed enterprises (Distributed Enterprise)

We are talking about companies whose employees work remotely or in a hybrid format. Gartner predicts that in 2023, 75% of businesses operating in this model will grow 25% faster than their competitors. Remote or hybrid models of work, and the traditional format of work from the office is becoming less relevant.

4. Cloud platforms (Cloud-Native Platforms)

To make digital opportunities ubiquitous, companies will have to move away from traditional notions of expansion and use cloud-based platforms. They provide scalable IT capabilities for building and evolving services that reduce ROI and lower costs. According to Gartner forecasts, cloud platforms will be used in more than 95% of new digital services by 2025, while they currently serve less than 40%.

5. Autonomic Systems

As companies grow, traditional programming or simple automation cannot scale. Autonomous systems are self-directed programs that learn from their environment. Autonomous systems are able to dynamically change their own algorithms without updating software, which allows them to quickly adapt to new conditions in real time, just like people do. Gartner is convinced that autonomous systems will soon become commonplace in programming robots, drones and manufacturing machines.

6. Intelligence of decision making (Decision Intelligence)

Decision Intelligence is an engineering discipline that combines data science with social science theory. His application provides the foundation for large scale machine learning applications. Gartner predicts that over the next two years, a third of large organizations will use this method for strategic decision-making to improve competitive advantage.

7. Composable Applications

In times of crisis and high degree of uncertainty, it is important for companies to be able to quickly adapt their business, for this they need a technological architecture that will allow applications to change quickly, safely and efficiently. Composite architecture of applications can provide such adaptability. Companies that use the composite approach will grow 80% faster than competitors, Garnet analysts say.

8. Hyperautomation

Hyper-automation enables accelerated growth and increased business resilience by quickly identifying, validating, and automating as many processes as possible. Gartner notes three key areas of hyperautomation: improving the quality of work, accelerating business processes, and increasing the flexibility of decision-making.

9. Privacy-Enhancing Computation (PEC)

Garnet predicts that PEC methods, which protect personal and confidential information at the data, software or hardware level, and ensure the secure exchange and analysis of this data, will be used by 60% of large companies by 2025.

10. Cybersecurity Mesh

“Today, assets and users can be anywhere, which means that the traditional approach to security systems is a thing of the past. The cybersecurity network architecture (CSMA) is now needed, ”said David Groombridge, vice president of Garnet.

CSMA is a distributed architectural approach to agile and reliable cybersecurity management. It allows you to provide an integrated security framework and protect all assets, no matter where they are. By 2024, companies implementing CSMA in their ecosystems will reduce financial losses from hacks and leaks by 90%.

11. Development of artificial intelligence (AI Engineering)

IT executives are faced with the challenge of integrating AI into applications, wasting time and money on AI projects that never launch, or trying to preserve the value of AI solutions during the launch process.

AI systems development is a comprehensive approach to implementing AI models. By 2025, such AI development methods will generate at least three times more profit for the companies that will implement them.

12. Total Experience (TX)

Cumulative Experience is a strategy that combines both customer experience and employee experience. The goal of the approach is to increase trust, satisfaction, loyalty and support for both customers and employees. By achieving adaptive and sustainable business results, TX organizations will increase revenue and profits, states Gartner.