Gas talks between Russia and Moldova ended in vain – Gazeta.Ru

The two-day Russian-Moldovan gas negotiations, which took place with the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian President Dmitry Kozak, ended in vain. It is reported by TASS citing a source close to the negotiations.

He stated that the Russian side offered a fair market price with an additional discount of 25%, but the Moldovan delegation insisted on reducing the price by half the market price.

According to the source, in these conditions, the signing of a new long-term gas contract before November 1 is highly doubtful and there are high risks of a complete cessation of Russian gas supplies to Moldova after that date.

Previously Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Polescu reported that Chisinau intends to create a working group jointly with Ukraine in order to adopt Kiev’s experience in the issue of gas purchases.

In Moldavia announced state of emergency due to gas shortage.

Until November 1, Gazprom extended the agreement with Moldova on fuel injection, but the price rose to $ 790 per thousand cubic meters with an average annual value of $ 200. The republic’s authorities hope to conclude a new long-term gas supply agreement with the Russian company, which has not yet been signed.