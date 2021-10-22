Gas talks between Russia and Moldova were unsuccessful

The two-day Russian-Moldovan talks on gas issues, which were held by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kozak, ended in vain, a source close to the talks told Kommersant. According to him, the Moldovan side insisted on the gas price twice lower than the market price.

Representatives of Gazprom and the government took part in the negotiations from the Russian side. As it became known to Kommersant, the Russian side offered a fair market price with an additional 25% discount. The only condition for obtaining the discount was the return within three years of the debt accumulated in previous years by Moldova (excluding Transnistria) for the supplied gas in the amount of about $ 700 million.

The Moldovan delegation was represented by the country’s Deputy Prime Ministers Vladislav Kulminsky and Andrei Spinu. They insisted on lower prices, citing lack of funds. Kommersant’s source believes that under these conditions, the conclusion of a new long-term contract before November 1 is highly doubtful, and there are high risks of a complete cessation of Russian gas supplies after that date.

Today, a state of emergency was introduced in Moldova due to a gas shortage. It will make it possible to replenish the missing volumes of natural gas “by deviating from the regulations.”

