Gazprom has increased gas supplies to Italy

2021-10-22T16: 20

2021-10-22T16: 20

2021-10-22T16: 21

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Since the beginning of 2021, Gazprom has increased Russian gas supplies to Italy by 15.9% compared to the same period last year, according to the company’s Telegram channel. Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer of the Italian energy company Eni SpA, discussed the prospects for low-carbon development of European energy, highlighting the important role of natural gas in ensuring its stable operation. Compared to the same period in 2020, “the report says. Gazprom’s exports to non-CIS countries, according to preliminary data, for nine and a half months of 2021 in comparison with the same period last year increased by 13.1%, to 152 , 2 billion cubic meters of gas.

