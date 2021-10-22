German Defense Minister allowed NATO to use weapons against Russia | News | News

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) must show Russia its readiness to use weapons if necessary. This was reported on Friday, October 22nd, by radio station Deutschlandfunk.

“NATO should do what it is doing now – on the one hand, clearly respond to actions and threats from Russia, including in military planning <...> No one should consider the possibility of attacking alliance partners in the Baltic and Black Sea countries “, – said Kramp-Karrenbauer.

According to the minister, Moscow allegedly systematically violates the airspace of these states, so special attention should be paid to its protection. In addition, she accused Russia of constant cyberattacks and inciting the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU countries, writes Gazeta.Ru.

In turn, military expert Vladislav Shurygin said that the statement by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer that NATO should show Russia its readiness to use weapons is an ordinary one and is made for “internal consumption.”

Also on Friday, Igor Ananskikh, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy, commenting on this statement to Izvestia, stressed that Russia is always ready for external aggression, but it is better to start the process of detente and relaxation of tension.

On October 21, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that NATO and Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had driven relations with Russia into a state in which they were not even during the Cold War. She added that in such conditions, working with the alliance on the challenges and threats to regional and global security is impossible and makes no sense.

Also on Thursday, it became known that the heads of the defense departments of NATO countries approved a new plan to counter a theoretical attack by Russia. Official sources said the alliance “remains committed to containing Moscow,” even as NATO is now paying more attention to China.