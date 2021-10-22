https://ria.ru/20211022/ugrozy-1755829466.html

The Germans started talking about the attack of the new Hitler on Russia

Germans responded to Berlin's threats against Moscow

The Germans started talking about the attack of the new Hitler on Russia

Readers of the German newspaper Die Zeit criticized the words of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to demonstrate to Russia the readiness

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German newspaper Die Zeit criticized the words of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to demonstrate to Russia a willingness to use weapons. Earlier, the minister said that Moscow allegedly poses a threat to NATO partners in the Baltic countries, as well as in the Black Sea. “Western Europe tried three times profit from the Russian territory – and three times returned from Russia with a bloody nose, “- recalled one of the Web users.” We want to bite the hand that pumps natural gas in our direction. the reader was outraged. “I think it will amuse the Russians a lot,” they added in the comments. user. “It’s not enough of her shame in Afghanistan that she also wants to declare war on Russia?” – wrote the reader. The Minister in his statement also accused Russia of systematic violation of the airspace of a number of countries, and also outraged over the allegedly organized cyber attacks. The Russian authorities have repeatedly stressed that the country does not pose a threat to other states. It was also noted that all actions of Russian aircraft comply with international law. At the same time, Moscow expressed concern about the unprecedented NATO activity near the Russian borders, where the alliance regularly conducts exercises. The full text of the article can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

