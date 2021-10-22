https://ria.ru/20211022/ugrozy-1755829466.html
The Germans started talking about the attack of the new Hitler on Russia
Germans responded to Berlin’s threats against Moscow – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
The Germans started talking about the attack of the new Hitler on Russia
Readers of the German newspaper Die Zeit criticized the words of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to demonstrate to Russia the readiness of RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German newspaper Die Zeit criticized the words of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to demonstrate to Russia a willingness to use weapons. Earlier, the minister said that Moscow allegedly poses a threat to NATO partners in the Baltic countries, as well as in the Black Sea. “Western Europe tried three times profit from the Russian territory – and three times returned from Russia with a bloody nose, “- recalled one of the Web users.” We want to bite the hand that pumps natural gas in our direction. the reader was outraged. “I think it will amuse the Russians a lot,” they added in the comments. user. “It’s not enough of her shame in Afghanistan that she also wants to declare war on Russia?” – wrote the reader. The Minister in his statement also accused Russia of systematic violation of the airspace of a number of countries, and also outraged over the allegedly organized cyber attacks. The Russian authorities have repeatedly stressed that the country does not pose a threat to other states. It was also noted that all actions of Russian aircraft comply with international law. At the same time, Moscow expressed concern about the unprecedented NATO activity near the Russian borders, where the alliance regularly conducts exercises. The full text of the article can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;
Germans reacted to Berlin’s threats against Moscow
16:04
“Wake up!” British Defense Ministry pointed to NATO’s vulnerability to Russia
“Western Europe tried three times to profit from the Russian territory – and three times returned from Russia with a bloody nose,” recalled one of the web users.
“We want to bite the hand that is pumping natural gas in our direction. Well, yes, in winter, you can warm yourself up with the wind,” the reader was indignant.
“I think it will amuse the Russians a lot,” they added in the comments.
“We need even more muscle flexing and saber dances. But before, it was the Germans who somehow differed in their responsible approach to the formation of relations with Russia,” the user wondered.
“Is it not enough of her shame in Afghanistan that she also wants to declare war on Russia?” – the reader wrote.
Yesterday, 11:33
The United States predicted a “divorce” with the European Union
The minister, in her statement, also accused Russia of systematic violation of the airspace of a number of countries, and was also outraged by the cyber attacks allegedly organized by Moscow.
October 20, 08:00
“Confront Russia”: NATO will help Ukraine kill more people